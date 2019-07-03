Planning snags two new commissioners

The Planning Commission met again last week with a bare quorum, but new commissioners may soon come to the table.

The commission has had a long-term struggle to maintain its numbers. City Council has resisted the suggestion to place an alderman on the commission, although at the June 10 meeting, council voted to allow an alderman to serve on Planning for six months. The term would expire sooner if other commissioners volunteered.

But on June 25, Chair Ann Sallee said two new commissioners would join the group, subject to council approval. Confirmation at the July 8 council meeting of Katie Hendrickson and Laura Jo Smole would mean that an alderman will not have to serve. Planning has reduced its meetings to once a month in the hopes of attracting new commissioners. Meetings will be scheduled on the fourth Tuesday of each month, with workshops and special meetings as needed.

Four small lodgings OK’d

Last week’s meeting began with a public hearing for tourist lodging at 27 Pivot Rock Rd. Katie Hendrickson, who has applied to be a commissioner, proposed building four units, each just under 700 square feet. The units would have two bedrooms and one bathroom.

No one appeared with objections at the public hearing, and Hendrickson explained that purchasing this property depended on approval for this project. She said the layout of the units would require minimal tree cutting. “We’ll maintain the integrity of the land as best we can,” she said.

Sallee said the commission had received no replies to seven letters sent to nearby property owners. She also noted that the R-2 zoning allows this type of development.

Commissioner James Mitchell expressed concerns about traffic on Pivot Rock, which already has some tourist lodging. Many local residents use Pivot Rock as a bypass to avoid the center of town. Mitchell said he did not oppose the project, but thought the additional traffic worthy of consideration. All approved the application for a Conditional Use Permit.