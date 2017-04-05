Planning puts Plan on hold

Regional Planning consultant Craig Hull had presented the Planning Commission a strategy for creating a Master Plan for the city at its March 14 meeting, but at the March 28 meeting, commissioner Ann Sallee asked if the commission had the money or the time for it now. She said they are presently grappling with Code vagaries, and have a Vision Plan that they could revive, so she suggested they table the Master Plan indefinitely.

Glenna Booth, City Economic Development Director, disagreed. “We can handle it bit by bit,” she responded. She suggested they start with the Vision Plan, but had other planning documents they could draw from. She also commented Hull had made an offer of consulting for a reasonable fee of $75 per hour for two-hour slots at a time.

Commissioner Susan Harman agreed with Sallee’s point that they still have plenty Code to parse and amend, and commissioner Woodie Acord added, “I feel inadequate because I don’t have a clue.” He said some cities have full-time professionals who do nothing but this kind of planning.

Commissioner Tom Buford commented that there were things they could do with Hull’s guidance, and Hull has already worked for the city, so he has useful data. Buford suggested they at least start and see where they go.

Harman said the city needs a Master Plan and she was willing, but the timing is awkward because they are in the middle of important Code corrections. She wanted to finish what they started.

Chair Melissa Greene said they are not far from finishing work on definitions in Code, and suggested they revisit the idea at the first May meeting. Sallee agreed that waiting a couple of months would work.

Where have all the people gone?

There was also discussion about the loss of population in the city, which Acord called “a serious problem.” Comments were made regarding the relatively high cost of new construction here, and Harman pointed out there is plenty of commercial space available. She also wondered if the Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Development should reach out to those who could move here and work at home in addition to those who might bring a business here. She mentioned the City Advertising and Promotion Commission might add this element to its marketing.

Buford observed the city could promote itself and the area as an attractive and less busy alternative for those who work along the I-49 corridor.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m.