Planning lobs Vision Plan to council

Eureka Springs City Council met Monday night, April 26 where no action was required on the three agenda items. No new information was provided on the Vision Plan update, and no financials were provided for the 4th and 1st quarter Clerk/Treasurer’s report.

Mayor Butch Berry said that former alderman Bob Thomas recently stepped down from a Planning Commission seat creating a second vacancy. Berry encouraged residents to consider volunteering for the roles including the Hospital Commission’s one vacancy, and the Parks & Recreation Commission’s vacancy. There were no public comments, and no unfinished business.

Although Vision Plan details were not expounded on, several aldermen took turns thanking Planning commissioners and city staff for its development and compilation. Planning Chair Ann Tandy-Sallee fielded questions and comments, saying a public workshop will be held in June to go over details of the Vision Plan for 30 minutes, then Airbnb for 30 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of questions and answers.

Alderman Bill Ott commented on the Vision Plan saying, “It’s a very good list, it just kind of seems like it’s a wish list, rather than a plan.” Ott asked if the Vision Plan was going to be prioritized for execution and Tandy-Sallee answered, “No, we hadn’t planned on doing anything… we don’t have the money to do a master plan.” She added that Planning was asked to compile this plan, and they did.

Tandy-Sallee described three considerable steps in the journey forward, the first being funding, which she said is inadequate. Second, there is a need for significant community involvement and the workshop is intended to open those lines of communication. Ultimately Tandy-Sallee described that this is a city-wide plan, beyond the scope of the duties of the Planning Commission, and it requires specific council direction and support.

The next meeting agenda is expected to provide a report from the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission.

In closing council comments, both Ott and alderman Terry McClung voiced their disapproval and criticism of the City Advertising and Promotion commissioners for rejecting funding of the Chamber of Commerce’s request for $5,000 postage support to mail Visitor Guides. Ott called it, “Very short-sighted,” and “Sad to say the least.”

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the AUD.