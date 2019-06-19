Planning knocks it back to once a month

The Planning Commission continues to operate with a bare quorum, and Chair Ann Sallee suggested on June 11 reducing meetings from two to one per month. The commission has struggled with vacancies, and Sallee said committing to one meeting each month might seem more manageable for prospective commissioners. She suggested planning a workshop before meetings, and scheduling special meetings as needed to deal with pressing issues.

With applications already scheduled for the June 25 meeting, commissioners agreed to continue with that meeting. Thereafter, the commission will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month. “We may focus more on issues,” commissioner Fergie Stewart said.

City council had rejected a proposal to place an alderman on Planning, but a resolution passed on June 10 will put an alderman on the commission for six months. The alderman would resign from the commission earlier than six months if other commissioners come forward. Council did not immediately name its representative.

Keeping things quiet

The four commissioners in attendance rejected an application for one unit of tourist lodging at 4 Ming St. Damon Henke spoke on behalf of property owner Derral Gleason. Henke said Gleason only comes to Eureka Springs a few weeks a year, and would like to use the property as tourist lodging the rest of the time.

Before opening discussion on the application, Sallee read several letters from property owners in the area. She said she received three replies to the six letters sent to neighbors within 200 feet. The letters noted the neighborhood, zoned R-2, has no overnight accommodations, and guests arriving at odd hours might disrupt neighbors while trying to find their destination in this remote location.

Henke said the cottage was too small for a family, but would bring the city additional income as tourist lodging. Henke’s Ozark Mountain Vacation Rentals would manage the property. He said the house is higher than others around Lake Eureka, and is barely visible from the road. Henke also explained that the house has its own driveway and a parking area off-street.

With 50 percent of the neighbors objecting, commissioners agreed with their concerns about potential disruption. It appeared that the application might die without a motion for approval, but City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth asked commissioners for a formal vote. All voted against the proposal, and Sallee explained that Gleason could appeal to city council.

Tree-cut applications need growth

Discussion continued on revising the city’s tree preservation ordinance. Current regulations on trees contain some vague language, and commissioners have spoken at length about the need to involve professional arborists in tree-cutting decisions.

At the meeting last week, discussion focused on assessing a tree’s true value. The size, age, and health of trees should be considered in tree-cut applications. The commission should also weigh the merits of native or non-native species.

Sallee suggested a workshop on the tree ordinance before the next meeting. A proposed ordinance limiting fundraising car washes to the site of commercial car washes will also appear on the June 25 agenda. That meeting may include further discussion of defining the requirements for on-site managers for bed and breakfast operations.