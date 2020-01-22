Planning good with Pine Mountain bustling

The Planning Commission heard last week about plans for major investment in Pine Mountain Village as Marshall Johnson described the first phase of a project to revitalize the complex. A new full-service restaurant will share a kitchen with a more casual café. Johnson currently operates the Rockin’ Pig Saloon and hopes to have the new restaurant completed by August.

Full redevelopment will include lodging and retail, Johnson said. The restaurant will occupy “one of the most prominent spots on the property,” and he has asked permission to cut 18 trees. Commissioners granted approval, with the stipulation that the same number of trees will be replanted, either on site or on city property.

The complex is currently vacant except for the Harley Davidson store. Beverly Blankenship, a former member of the commission, wrote a letter in support of the project. She has owned a business across the highway from Pine Mountain for 23 years, and her letter described her struggle in recent years as that once-thriving complex has become “like a ghost town the last three years.”

Pats on the back

Commissioners then heard some favorable comments on their performance. Former commissioner Melissa Greene described the current commission as “one of the best,” and said the new trails and other developments will benefit the city.

As a long-time member of Tree City, Chris Fischer complimented commissioners for their work over the past year in redrafting the tree ordinance. Later in the agenda, commissioners voted to send a revised tree ordinance to city council for consideration.

An ordinance will also be sent to council to clarify conflicting language in city codes concerning bed & breakfasts, especially the qualifications for on-site managers.

Bike bridges are both thrilling and chilling

Josh Vail, representing Bentonville Bella Vista Trail Blazers, received belated approval for two bicycle bridges already in place. He said he has lived here 35 years but did not know such a project required city approval. The bridges are part of a project of bicycle trails near the Passion Play. Although commissioners stressed the importance of advance approvals, they also praised the project. “It’s very exciting,” Chair Ann Sallee said. “I’m thrilled this is going on.”

Vail said the two bridges are part of a four-mile loop from the top of the Passion Play into the city. “It looks like a horseshoe,” he said. The trails should be complete within three months, depending on weather.

During Public Comments, Patrick Lujan expressed concern about new bike trails. “I’ve almost hit a biker twice coming off Magnetic onto Passion Play Road,” he said. He suggested a marked crossing to encourage cyclists to stop and walk their bikes across the road.

Sign of the times

The commission convened as the Board of Zoning Adjustment at the outset of the meeting. In addition to approving the tree cut at Pine Mountain, BOZA granted two other variances.

Vince Barnes asked for a sign variance at 63 Spring St. He said he is about to begin his third season at the New Orleans Hotel with a psychic comedy show. Barnes came before the commission last year to ask for a sign larger than permitted under the sign ordinance. At that time, he explained that the hotel owner had decided to remove any advertising from the front windows that did not specifically refer to hotel operations, and Barnes was granted a variance for a sign on an alley wall not facing Spring Street.

Barnes said he has made substantial investments in other advertising as he expands his show. He received approval for a sign on the opposite side of the alley, in a similar style to his existing sign.

Pine tree going down

At 3094 E. Van Buren, May Yang received approval to remove a pine tree to expand her parking area from five spaces to six. She said the tree leans and cars currently park over its roots. She said she would like to pave the parking area but has not done that yet because the tree’s roots would buckle it.

New officers were elected for the coming year, including Chair LauraJo Smole, Vice-chair Ann Sallee, and Fergie Stewart, secretary.

The commission will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.