Planning gains, then loses a commissioner

The Planning Commission began its Feb. 26 meeting with six members, but that number dropped to five again by the end of the meeting.

Commissioner James Mitchell attended his first meeting, filling a long-standing vacancy. Planning has had such trouble attracting members that they asked city council to consider reducing the commission from seven to five members. With Mitchell on board, Chair Ann Sallee said she would ask council to table that request.

During commissioner comments at the end of the meeting, however, commissioner Abbey Abbey announced her imminent resignation. She said she has enjoyed her time on the commission and living in Eureka Springs, but she said the lack of emergency health care was a problem for her. Abbey said she would continue to serve on the commission until she relocates, and Sallee said, “We hope you stay on as long as possible.”

Special meeting called for gazebo application

Phyllis Pike, who operates Trick My Leathers at 3 Judah St., asked the commission’s approval for a gazebo she would like to add to the property. “I hope to have a place for my customers to sit while I work on their jacket or vest,” she said, “and I don’t want to take up valuable showroom space.”

Pike’s proposed gazebo would measure 10×16 ft. She said rebar would anchor the gazebo, and she does not currently plan to supply electricity to the structure. Floodlights on the main building would supply light if needed.

Commissioners had no immediate objection to the gazebo, but noted various deficiencies in the application. Pike did not include a height for the gazebo, and did not adequately identify lot lines and setbacks. Although the site has sufficient parking, commissioners asked her to explicitly note the number of parking spaces.

The next meeting of the commission, set for March 12, has been cancelled for lack of a quorum, and commissioners did not want Pike to have to wait a full month, so they set a special meeting before city council’s meeting on March 11 to deal with her application.