Planning, Council bat Code around

Prior to its regular Sept. 12 meeting, the Planning Commission held a workshop with Eureka Springs City Council to continue going over proposed changes to City Code. Planning spent the first half of the year working on proposed changes in response to a matter that highlighted what commissioners considered vague or incomplete language in Code.

Alderman Kristi Kendrick presented several objections to what Planning proposed. For example, she pointed out a sentence in one section states, “A property owner may ask for an exception to the 180 Day Rule due to extenuating circumstances, preferably before the 180 days have elapsed.” Kendrick stated the word “preferably” has no legal standing, and she added that “extenuating circumstances” should be more clearly defined similar to a previous section.

Alderman Terry McClung also questioned the definition of circumstances “beyond the control of the property owner.” McClung said they should consider how future commissioners and aldermen would read and understand Code.

Kendrick continued to note technical points with the language of the proposed changes until commissioner Susan Harman commented that Planning was trying to clean up these issues and rectify Code versus reality. Commissioner Ann Sallee added some of the points being raised were decisions for Council to make, Planning was simply sending along recommendations.

Kendrick pointed out other snags and inconsistencies until alderman David Mitchell suggested Kendrick send her recommendations to Harman, and Kendrick agreed. Then Kendrick asked why Planning wanted to ban boarding houses from the city. She contended such a move would limit available affordable housing, and the city should welcome people who cannot afford anything else. Kendrick insisted boarding houses not be removed from allowable uses.

Date of the next workshop was not announced.