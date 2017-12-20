Planning conditionally approves PUD

Dr. Dan Bell presented his vision for ECHO Village, a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on Passion Play Rd., to the Planning Commission at their Dec. 12 meeting. Bell had submitted a drawing showing how the ECHO board intended to place 24 affordable homes on the 8.72 acres. A 20-ft. wide street would loop through the property.

Bell said the development would be completed in four phases with seven units constructed in the first phase. He added that, contrary to rumors, ECHO Village would not be a homeless shelter. Of the 24 homes, the plan calls for eight homes to be transition homes – two set aside for transient homeless, two possibly for individuals just released from jail or prison who need a temporary home, two for people with mental health issues, and two for people with disabilities. The other 16 homes would be more permanent homes for a mix of young and old who intend to assist the others in this community setting.

There will be two off-street parking places for each house.

Bell said a group of volunteers from World Mission Builders are scheduled to arrive June 8 to construct the first seven homes. Materials will be waiting on site, and trained plumbers and electricians will complete their work within two weeks. ECHO will finish the construction.

Bell said the United Methodist Church, St. Vincent de Paul and an individual in Eureka Springs have each committed to paying for one of the homes, and ECHO has secured grant funds to pay for another. Utilities for the complete development will be set in place during the first phase. Bell plans for there to be a community-gathering place constructed in the middle.

Commissioner Ann Sallee commented Bell had a good plan, but her concern was whether there would be rules in place for those transitioning from jail or prison. Bell responded there would be very strict covenants and a person who violated the rules would have to leave. Sallee asked, “So it’s kind of like a halfway house?” but Bell did not see it that way.

He said ECHO already helps those who need a temporary place find a motel room for two or three nights, but they must first pass a background check at the police station. He originally had in mind people getting out of jail, but there might be “a local boy just out of the big house” who needs a start settling back in.

Bell said their original concept “might not be what comes before us,” but did not want there to be any problems for the city or ECHO. Sallee commented she wanted Bell to be successful, and, in her experience as a professional in transition housing for those released from prison, she has seen successes. Nevertheless, she was just pointing out her concern, and Bell acknowledged it was valid.

Commissioner Tom Buford noticed there were two points in PUD guidelines that the application had not satisfied. The plan before them specified where parking would be for the first seven houses, but guidelines require parking locations to be identified for the entire development. Another requirement was for ECHO to file a statement in city hall regarding who would maintain the streets and common spaces if ECHO were no longer owner of the property. Bell said he could have those points satisfied within 24 hours.

Commissioner Susan Harman wanted to see the finished version of the application before approving it, but because of the time constraints Buford moved to approve contingent upon the two requirements being satisfied. Vote to approve his motion was 4-1, Harman voting No.

Convening as the Board of Zoning and Adjustment, commissioners considered the application by ECHO to remove 178 trees on the property for construction of the road. Commissioner Doug Breitling said he noticed the planners had taken great care to minimize the number of trees cut, and Bell replied they did not want to cut any tree if they could save it. He added that downed trees would be cut into logs or firewood for sale. He guessed they might reap as much as $10,000, which would be put back into the project.

Greene noted no antique trees were affected.

CUP continued

Marissa McNeil said she was in the process of purchasing the Arsenic and Old Lace Bed & Breakfast, so she applied to continue the Conditional Use Permit for the five-unit B&B. Breitling, the current owner, cleared up issues presented in a letter to the commission from nearby property owner Susan Misavage about parking. Breitling also cleared up questions about lot lines.

Vote to approve the application was 4-0, Breitling recusing.

Smokehouse approved

Joe Joy, owner of Casa Colina – Pepe’s Tacos, represented his application to build a smokehouse next to the entrance to his kitchen and add a 4×7-ft. pad for a dumpster at the bottom of his driveway. He intends to hide the dumpster by installing a gate. Vote to approve the application was unanimous.

Tree removals

Mayor Butch Berry told commissioners he had heard discontent among citizens about a tree along US 62 being removed recently. He said what the public might not have been aware of was the tree had been dropping limbs, its root base was failing, it was within the authority of Building Inspector Bobby Ray to declare the tree a candidate for removal.

Nevertheless, Berry said he told Ray any future tree cut decisions about which Ray had any doubt should be directed to Planning.

“So who is going to school me as to whether we should allow it [a tree cut],” Harman asked, and Berry said Ray would provide his personal recommendation.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m.