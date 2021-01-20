Planning clears the way for Victoria Inn demolition

Banker Charlie Cross went to the Planning podium on Jan. 12 to ask permission to demolish the Victoria Inn, a hotel on the east side of town that was once a Ramada Inn. “This has been such an eyesore,” commissioner Katie Hendrickson said, “Thank you for doing this.”

“There’s so much opportunity there,” commissioner Fergie Stewart said, adding that he had walked the property and contacted the neighbors. Commissioners approved the application enthusiastically.

One zoning change OK’d, two others turned down

After approving a zoning change on Prospect Avenue, the Planning Commission rejected two applications for re-zoning on Armstrong St.

Byron and Marilyn McKinney asked for a change from R-1 to C-3 at 38 Prospect Ave. They said they would like to open the house for tours or small dinner parties. They described the building, with seven bedrooms, as “too big for a residence,” and said their plan would help preserve this “great wonderful home with so much history.” During public comments, one neighbor had no objection provided the McKinneys had adequate parking.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart said he had walked this property, located near the Crescent Hotel, and did not think changing the zoning would change the neighborhood. Commissioner Ann Tandee-Sallee said she was opposed at first, but the quiet commercial zoning has provisions to protect the neighborhood, including no loud music, bright lights, or neon signs.

Commissioners approved the request with four ayes and one “present.”

During public comments, a letter warned of “creeping commercialism” with the two applications on Armstrong. Gwen Bennett’s letter said city codes call for “substantial reasons to change zoning,” and commissioners should also decide if the city already has adequate commercial property. Although the applicants noted that they adjoin a commercial zone, that argument could extend eventually to every lot on that street.

Chris Kalmbach said he and his wife, Dawn, have been using 44 Armstrong as a second residence, and they have no immediate plans to change that. They asked for the rezoning to align their property with the surrounding commercial zoning. Their neighbor, Latigo Treuer, said he has lived at 46 Armstrong for 11 years, and the commercial surroundings, with so much noise and traffic, make the property more suitable for commercial uses.

Tandee-Sallee read from a list of factors to consider before granting a zoning change. Those factors included existing land use patterns, population density, traffic congestion, effect on adjoining property values, or drainage issues. The list also called for commissioners to decide if the city already had enough commercial property available.

In considering the Kalmbachs’ request, Tandee-Sallee said, “These are small homes that could be rented out to people. We’re losing a lot of residences.” The owners described the house as “not big enough for a full-time residence.” The house, 440 sq. ft., has one room and a bathroom. Although the Kalmbachs plan to continue using the property as a second home, the zoning change would allow them to use it as tourist lodging.

Hendrickson said the house has been a full-time residence in the past for service workers. “That’s a concern for me,” she said.

New commissioner Bob Thomas said he could see both sides of the question. “I can see why someone wouldn’t want to live next door to a tavern,” he said. His motion to approve the change died for lack of a second. Kalmbach asked commissioners to go down the list and tell him which of those conditions would apply, but Tandee-Sallee explained that commissioners had not voted on his application, and an appeal could go to city council.

The property at 46 Armstrong is also adjacent to commercial zoning, and commissioners had similar objections. Commissioner Tom Buford said the property is currently used as apartments, and the requested zoning change would “take away units that can be rented to people who work downtown.” Other commissioners also opposed the change.

Pine Crest Subdivision praised

Jay Gustin returned with revised plans for the Pine Crest subdivision on Pivot Rock Road. Tandee-Sallee read from the long checklist of requirements, as Gustin answered “yes” to each item. He had originally requested a variance in the width of some lots, but the final plan does not call for any variances.

Stewart said the city has not seen a new subdivision in years, and he hoped the “swift, accurate, and professional work” would set an example for others.

Gustin attributed the quality of his application to the professionals working on the project. “We already have people wanting to buy lots and build homes in Eureka Springs,” he said. The project was approved unanimously.

The agenda also included an item to discuss a public hearing on the question of banning further tourist lodging in R-2 zones. “We’re nowhere near to where we can do a public meeting,” said Tandee-Sallee. The topic had come to the table after a request for tourist lodging on East Mountain. Tandee-Sallee said calls came in after that meeting, objecting to further tourist lodging. This item was carried forward to the next agenda.

Officers were elected for 2021. Tandee-Sallee will serve as Chair, with Stewart as vice-Chair and Thomas as secretary. One vacancy remains on the commission.