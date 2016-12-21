By Nicky Boyette – The Dec. 13 Planning Commission meeting began with a public hearing regarding continuing a Conditional Use Permit for a five-unit Bed & Breakfast at 50 Wall St. Neighbor Ken Lockhart told commissioners he was not opposed the B&B continuing to operate, but asked for a few issues to be rectified by new owners, Tom and Debbie Reay.

Lockhart mentioned regular almost daily loss of parking in front of his property and even being blocked in by guests or visitors at the B&B. He said he has found beer bottles in his backyard. The owner of 50 Wall St., Frank Green, disagreed with some of Lockhart’s claims. Lockhart repeated he was not opposed to the B&B, “just asking for courtesy.”

When the item came up during the regular meeting, Reay said he and his wife are moving here from Houston because they love the town and look forward to operating the B&B. Commissioner James Morris acknowledged there are parking issues on Wall Street, but street parking is not illegal. He maintained the B&B owner must satisfy parking requirements in City Code regarding off-street parking, not monitor street parking. Vote on the Reay’s application to continue the B&B was unanimous to approve.

Eating outdoors

Contractor Penny Pemberton represented the application to create an outdoor dining area at 82 Armstrong. She said the owner had first wanted to build an outdoor stage on that spot, but since that was voted down, he wants to make a new use of the space.

There were questions about hours of operation and lighting, but Morris said Building Inspector Bobby Ray would be the one to approve the lighting. Morris said he would not be against anyone trying something to improve the town as long as no one else is inconvenienced. His concern with this application was a possible noise problem.

“And there is more outdoor seating just on the other side [of the building],” interim chair Melissa Greene pointed out.

Commissioner Ann Sallee said she was okay with the application as long as noise was under control, and there was a unanimous vote to approve the application contingent on no amplified music in the dining area.

Eating indoors

An application to enclose part of a deck at the Thai House to add as many as 16 seats, with no plumbing or electrical alteration, was approved.

Revision of City Code

Greene introduced a new set of Code revisions, including looking closer at the definition of a CUP, saying Planning’s goal would be “to tighten up” definitions in City Code.

Besides CUPs, Greene listed CUP revocation, wedding/reception establishments, and event venues as needing attention. Conversation about the definition of “transient” evolved into definition of tourist lodging, which led to creating a document that would make it easy for someone applying for a CUP to know the accompanying responsibilities.

Public comments

Jeff Collins said he lives at 7 Lookout Circle, next door to the Lookout Cottages, site of planned renovations and construction activity. Collins said the site is used for weddings, reunions and group parties and as an adjunct to activities at the nearby Crescent Hotel. He cited a variety of parking and traffic issues and not enough monitoring of guests at events. For him, it all amounts to a loss of personal privacy. He said some construction done at the cottages was not properly permitted.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.