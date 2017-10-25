Planning approves rental construction

Nicky Boyette

At its Oct. 24 meeting, Planning commissioners approved the revised plan presented by Terry McGuire for erection of a multi-family rental and tourist lodging where Judah meets E. Van Buren. McGuire said he had retooled his original plan at the commission’s request by replacing some of the parking area with more green space. He also said he was willing to work with the Springs Committee of the Parks Commission to incorporate elements of Low Impact Development into the plan.

“I want to make a showpiece of this project,” he said.

He stated a scooter rental business already on the property would relocate elsewhere. He also mentioned even though street lighting along Judah would illuminate the property he would install eco-friendly lighting throughout the project, and might eventually request the city remove the harsher street lights.

Commissioner Woodie Acord said McGuire had done exactly what the commission requested, and moved to approve the application. Commissioners unanimously approved his motion.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in the Auditorium lobby.