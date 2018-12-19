Planning approves 2-car garage

At its Dec. 11 meeting, the only item facing the Planning Commission, convening as the Board of Zoning and Adjustment, was application for a setback variance for a new garage at 9 Prospect. Contractor Penny Pemberton represented the application, and stated the soffit of the proposed garage would extend a bit more than three feet into the 10-foot setback, but the neighbor affected had voiced consent and would meet with her to confirm plans and write a letter stating approval.

Commissioner Abbey Abbey asked why Pemberton was not building a smaller garage. Abbey pointed out Code states a variance shall be not granted unless there is undue or unnecessary hardship, and the application did not address undue hardship.

Pemberton responded the property was pie-shaped which determined where the garage could be constructed.

Abbey then asked why not put the garage closer to the house or the street. Pemberton replied the garage could not be closer to the street than the front of the house and it must be five feet from the house.

Abbey inquired why the owner would build a larger than ordinary garage, and Pemberton answered it was just a two-car garage. Abbey followed that the design was for convenience, which made approval questionable. She asked if garages were common in that neighborhood to which Pemberton answered they were. Abbey then asked if they were all two-car garages, and Pemberton began citing from memory as best she could about garages in that neighborhood.

Abbey stated she just wanted to determine if two-car garages were standard for that area.

Commissioner Woodie Acord interjected, “A two-car garage on that street would be a blessing because it would get cars off the street.” Commissioner Susan Harman commented she walks her dog through there and always sees cars parked on the street.

Pemberton added delivery truck drivers and tram drivers have difficulty getting through because parked cars can turn Prospect into a one-way street.

Harman agreed with Acord about getting cars off the street, plus the neighbor approved of the garage. She moved to approve the application, and vote to approve the motion was unanimous.

Chair Ann Sallee lauded the work done to renovate the property, which had been close to demolition by neglect.

Next meeting is next year, Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m.