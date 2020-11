SWEPCO will temporarily interrupt power in Eureka Springs late this Wednesday, Nov. 11. The outage is necessary for SWEPCO crews to safely complete essential maintenance work on the electrical system serving the Eureka Springs area. The outage is expected to begin around 11 p.m. and should end by 3 a.m. Thursday. Customers who are on life support systems or need uninterrupted electric service for health reasons should make alternate arrangements in preparation for this outage.

