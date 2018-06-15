Plane goes down on Silver Wings airstrip

A plane crash Thursday morning around 11 left one man hurt and a 1947 Aeronica L-16 high winged, single engine aircraft crumpled. The 2-passenger plane, similar to a tricked out Piper Cub, was used primarily in the Korean War as a liaison aircraft.

Erroll Severe, owner of Aviation Cadet World on Onyx Cave Road said the pilot, 72 year-old retired U.S. Marine Marlyn Atkinson of “somewhere near Kansas City,” had just bought the plane from Severe and was taking off from the private airstrip to fly back home.

Atkinson received non-life threatening injuries according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s office press release.

Severe said he couldn’t comment on the reason for the accident until the National Transportation and Safety Board finished an investigation.

According to the CCSO press release, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff and came to rest 75 yards east of the airstrip.