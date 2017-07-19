Plan B for parking pitched

At the July 12 City Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting, Finance Director Rick Bright reported he met with city Finance Director Lonnie Clark about the CAPC pursuing a bond to finance a parking garage downtown. Clark said Code allows the CAPC to put up a parking garage, but the city would ultimately be responsible for covering the bond, and he doubted city council would approve it right now. “There’s only a slim chance we would be able to pull it off,” Bright said.

Commissioner Bobbie Foster quickly said she wanted to know what it would cost to develop alternate sites such as the parking area at the top of Planer Hill. She called it “a prime area to explore” because a visitor could park, get information, and a ride downtown.

“It would solve the problem I hear about every day,” she said.

Commissioner Terry McClung commented he saw at least 40 vehicles in that lot on a busy Saturday, so visitors use it.

Foster again mentioned a location off Water Street the city already owns which has “dozens of spaces… it would be fabulous.” McClung said he would follow up on the Water Street site and chair Susan Harman said she would take these suggestions to Planning Commission discussions of parking.

Director’s report

Maloney reported his marketing partners Flypaper, formerly 121 digital, and Rightmind had a “robust discussion” to stay coordinated on who is doing what and how to do it better. Maloney said he is boosting his reach into the range between Little Rock and Oklahoma City, but especially in the 1–1.5-hour range such as Tulsa, Joplin and Northwest Arkansas. He pointed out the I-49 corridor is growing at a blistering pace, and newcomers probably do not know about Eureka Springs, so he charged the digital partners to help him strategize.

He said they will target higher populated areas such as Little Rock and thereby pick up Conway, and this push is with digital marketing so it is flexible and he can, for example, add Kansas City to the campaign. He also intends to geofence Eureka Springs whenever there is a concert at the Auditorium so that everyone in town who uses a mobile device will know about the show.

He announced that the CAPC will have a quarter-page ad in the program for the Walton Arts Center, so audiences for 150 acts will see a Eureka Springs ad.

Maloney said Arkansas Bride sends him leads for people interested in weddings, and anyone in the wedding industry who wants these leads can call the CAPC office.

The app

Maloney announced the launch of the Eureka Springs app has been delayed while Modern Tourism Apps checks for glitches. The new launch date is late August.

When it is launched, Maloney said he would geofence Eureka Springs so visitors in town will know about it and, hopefully, download it. He will also geofence Rogers, Branson and Springfield to promote the app. His office will send out an e-blast announcing it and mention it in all print ads, on two digital billboards, in a trailer accompanying television ads, on the radio, and on rack cards around town.

Commissioner David Mitchell suggested a big rollout event to get business owners familiar with it.

Other items

Commissioners approved covering an additional $460 in expenses for Springtime in the Ozarks. The original support amount had been $1040.

Bright reported tax collections for the year through the end of May are 1.6 percent below collections for the same period last year, and mentioned that contributing to lower numbers was a very rainy May.

Next workshop will be Wednesday, July 26, at 4 p.m., at the CAPC office.