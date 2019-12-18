Pine Crest developing expansion details

The Planning Commission approved part of a new subdivision on Pivot Rock Rd., and that phase of the project will now go to city council for final approval.

Jay Gustin approached Planning in August with his initial plan for Pine Crest. Since then, he has acquired additional adjoining property and expanded his scope. At the commission meeting last Tuesday, Gustin said he is still developing some details on the lower end of the project. That part will require more tree removals, and Gustin asked to go ahead with the portion closer to Pivot Rock.

“When I came here tonight, I thought we would ask for approval for all of this,” he said. “But this is still in the development stage, and we have some things changing. The lower end of the project will run into some real questions we haven’t been able to answer yet. We don’t want to bite off more than we can chew.”

If council approves, Gustin said he has an excavator ready to start in a month, and he would hope to have home construction under way in spring on the 11 lots in the first phase. Because of the terrain, Gustin asked for and received a variance for five of the lots, which will be only 90 ft. wide. City standard call for lots 100 ft. wide. Gustin noted that the lots will still far exceed minimum square footage requirements. “We’re not trying to build high-density housing,” he said.

With approval of Planning, city council will have the next review. Council will not meet until Jan. 13, and commissioners told Gustin he could ask for a special meeting if he cannot wait until then.

Lodging approval granted

New commissioner Jodie Breedlove received approval for a Conditional Use Permit to add a unit of tourist lodging at 145 Mill Hollow Rd. She said the unit would be geared toward couples, and she will return with parking details. No one offered public comment in opposition to the plan.

Detailed financials requested

Commissioner Fergie Stewart complained about the lack of data available to measure economic vitality. He had asked the city for some financial information and said he was disappointed to receive only the most general figures. “My thing is economic growth,” he said, outlining informal steps he took to inquire about data. Stewart asked the other commissioners if he should submit a formal request under the Freedom of Information Act, although he agreed that “seems like an extreme measure.” Chair Ann Sallee said she would pursue those questions with Mayor Butch Berry.

Commissioners still have topics requiring workshops, and they looked at the schedule for 2020 to plan the first meetings of the year. The commission has already reduced its meetings to once monthly, on the fourth Tuesday. For 2020, they will retain the single monthly meeting, but move to the second Tuesday.

Planning will have a workshop at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, with the regular meeting to follow at 6 p.m. That meeting will include election of officers for the coming year.