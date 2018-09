Docfest at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library continues this week with Nana, a film that documents the life of Maryla Michalowski-Dyamant who was a survivor of Ravensbruck, Malchow, and Auschwitz. Screening will be at the Library Annex Friends Room on Friday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Admission and popcorn are free. For more information email info@eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.

