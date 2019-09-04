Peace, the natural state

We live in a small world, interconnected and interdependent, bombarded by news of violence and suffering. Peace is the answer.

Conflicts, distress, disagreements, and fear get in the way of peace while the world burns. Bolsonaro refused $20 million in aid from the G7 to stop the Amazon rainforest fires. No one is going to tell him what to do. Ignoring scientific warnings, the Amazon may self-destruct.

When you look at a pot full of boiling water, you can see the steam, the bubbles rising and spilling from the pot, and feel the energy from the scalding water. Ignoring the pot and pretending this is what pots do, is asking for trouble. Turn it off, your brain is telling you, what are you waiting for?

Harmony, calm, and serenity

Knowing the Rainforest is on fire and indigenous people are losing their ancestral homes and way of life, we feel their pain. Anger and despair are normal responses, but we need a way to stay active and respond.

There are other Bolsonaros with self-destructive, narcissistic cultures behind them. Charles Eisenstein, a brilliant philosopher and ecologist, recently shared his deep concerns on the Amazon wildfires on YouTube. Please search for Eisenstein Amazon Rainforest Fires – Avoid this trap. He believes we live in a web connecting everyone with a living planet, Gaia. He says we can contribute to a shift of consciousness by performing acts of ecological or social healing.

Reach out and help someone in need. Many people are isolated and lonely. Positive actions create a field of positive energy. Renew your commitment to reason and science. To clear your mind, learn to meditate. Avoid negative situations and stay active. Keep your mind open and your eyes on the horizon.

Peace benefits

The risks associated with military attacks from Canada or Mexico in the next 10 years pale in comparison with the threats to public health, food security, housing, and all other aspects of life on a hot planet.

The U.S. spends more than the next seven countries combined, the budget grows every year, and it has failed to provide peace and security. The real question is, if the military is unaffordable, ineffective, and inefficient, why fund it?

Military pollution

During military operations, the destruction and contamination of land and water are ignored. The most toxic chemicals used in military arsenals and bases are left behind without restoring the land or the rivers polluted with these deadly chemicals. Weapons and ammunitions manufacturing are major sources of pollution. Sig-Sauer, Federal Armament, and Blackstone are prominent Arkansas ammunitions manufacturers. Job creation is the reason used to build Arkansas weapons with Millions of dollars of taxpayer’s subsidies.

Military carbon footprint

More than 80 percent of the total U.S. government carbon footprint is caused by the military. This is a sweet spot to reduce carbon emissions.

The largest sources of military greenhouse gas emissions are buildings and fuel. The Defense Department maintains more than 560,000 buildings at 500 military installations, which account for about 40 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions. The other 60 percent is for operations.

Why bomb Iran?

National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, can’t wait to bomb Iran. Bolton was the architect for the Iraq war. Pompeo, supported by the Koch Brothers, sees diplomats as “warriors.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) “wants Iran to change its behavior.” How many bombs will it take? There are millions of men, women, and children living in Iran. Is someone whispering in Tom’s ears?

Arkansas peacemakers

The September 15-22 Arkansas Peace Week celebrates peacemaking as a means to instill justice, build stronger communities, alleviate poverty, promote ecological stewardship, and end wars. Information is available online at arkansaspeaceweek.com. Please join and learn how to thrive and survive.

For the last 3 months, every Saturday, the Fayetteville OMNI Center for Peace, Justice, and Ecology, held peaceful protests to stop war with Iran, and oppose the U.S. imperialist warfare. OMNI peacemakers reached the minds of thousands of Arkansans with extensive media coverage and loud honking cars. Kudos for our peace messengers!