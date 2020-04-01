Pay the piper

With the major closings of schools, businesses, and sports events, the cancellation of the “We’ve Got Talent” show at the Aud seemed a relatively small disruption. The show was scheduled for March 15. and organizers with the Carroll County Music Group made the decision to cancel just two days ahead of the performance.

CCMG promotes instrumental and vocal arts, and this annual event helps raise funds to send students to specialized camps for intensive instruction. Businesses and individuals have been generous supporters of the CCMG mission, but this event has served as a major fundraiser for the past nine years. CCMG awards from 20 to 35 scholarships each year, and past scholarships have included band, orchestral, piano, string, voice, musical theater, and visual ensemble camps in Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

The “We’ve Got Talent” show has been re-scheduled for early November, but CCMG still hopes to send students to camps this summer. CCMG President Sharon Parker said the lack of revenue from the show will limit the number of students receiving assistance. “We appreciate those businesses and individuals who have already donated to support CCMG’s scholarship program,” she said. “It is our hope that others will be moved to join them in replacing the revenue that was lost.”

Parker said tax-deductible donations can be sent to the CCMG at PO Box 93, Eureka Springs 72632.

The program for the March 15 show included the Ozark Chorale, the Holiday Island Singers, and the Celebration Choir. The Carroll County Orchestra was set to play, as well as the band and choral programs from Berryville schools. The schedule also included some talented young soloists, string ensembles, and more.