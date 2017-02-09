Paul “Dan” Sweeden July 19, 1957 – Feb. 4, 2017

Paul “Dan” Sweeden of Eureka Springs, Ark. was born July 19, 1957 in Hot Springs, Ark. On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at 12:45 a.m., Dan passed from this earth to a place free of pain and suffering. Sam Evans, his loving husband and partner of 37 years, and their best friend, Richard Allen, were by his side.

Sam will always miss Dan’s love and presence in his life. Sam is grateful for the many years they were able to spend together here on this earth; they truly shared an unconditional love for each other.

Dan’s beautiful cat and constant companion, Sophie, died unexpectedly later the same day as Dan’s passing. Their cremains will be scattered in a special place that Dan had chosen.

In respect of Dan's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Flint Street Food Pantry, 33 North Main Street, Eureka Springs, AR 72632 or at flintstreet.org/#support.