Patricia Joan Diggs Feb. 28, 1942 – May 31, 2017

Patricia Joan Diggs of Eureka Springs, Ark. was born February 28, 1942 in Wichita, Kan., daughter of Eugene and Anna (Katzer) Stomp. She departed this life Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Eureka Springs at age 75.

She is survived by her two sons, Asoka Diggs of Oregon and Garby Diggs of Japan; four sisters, Mary Ann, Helen, Eileen and Frankie; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Anna (Katzer) Stomp; two sisters, Catherine and Dotty.

No services are scheduled. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.