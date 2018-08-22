Past cast gather at Passion Play

The Great Passion Play will be offering Area Appreciation Days for residents of Carroll County for performances in August during the 50th anniversary season. Residents of Carroll County can get Play tickets for just $5 and kids under 4 are always free. Simply show proof of residence or employment in Carroll County.

The Passion Play also invites former cast members to a reunion on the set starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. in the wardrobe rooms and former cast members are invited to be an extra in the performance at 8:30 p.m.