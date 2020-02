The 4th annual Krewe du Kork Benefit Dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Grand Taverne Restaurant & Lounge. The event will benefit the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow beginning at 6 p.m.

The Grand Taverne will have a 4-course dinner and wine pairing created by Chef Jeff Clements. Krewe du Kork encourages wearing black and white festive, semi-formal attire or Harlequin costumes. Price for dinner is $70 per person.

To purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com.