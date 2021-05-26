Parks to send rockets sky high

July 4 was on the mind of Parks commissioners at their May 18 regular meeting. Chair Kevin Ruehle said he had gone to a recent CAPC workshop to offer splitting the cost of Independence Day fireworks, though nothing was voted on.

The cost of fireworks would be between $10,000 and $15,000, and the Passion Play and Chamber of Commerce have been approached about the event. Ruehle said that the Chamber would be willing to go to members to raise funds to help offset the costs. He also said that even if the CAPC didn’t cover half of the cost, Parks could find a way to cover it.

Commissioner Dave Hartmann raised concern that displaying fireworks was not the job of the Parks department. Commissioner Ruth Hager said that in looking at how other cities run their fireworks displays, it is often Parks or Fire departments that host the event. In the past Parks has paid for fireworks displays.

Hager made the motion that Parks commit to pay $5,000 – $7,500 for fireworks and include a letter of intent. The vote passed with Hartmann and commissioner Scott Bardin voting No. Ruehle was the deciding Yes, making the vote 4-2.

Bardin, in commissioner comments, said that he was “perplexed” that the CAPC was handling fireworks and he was cautious of where they might be financially at the end of thee year.

Tree health to be evaluated

A contract for the assessment of trees within pocket parks was proposed by local arborist Chris Fischer and approved unanimously. Estimated cost is $625, and Ruehle informed commissioners that it was in line with the already $1,000 budgeted.

Hager made the motion to approve, and commissioner Carmen Burden seconded.

Chair and Director’s Comments

Ruehle said that walking trails in Lake Leatherwood are being caught up on maintenance, and Sam Dudley has taken over Parks’ website.

Ruehle said that positions are under review so that Parks is not relying on legacy positions that didn’t have up-to-date definitions. He has also asked Director Scott Miskiel to work on finding an app that would allow tracking employees to clock in and clock out.

In Director’s Comments, Miskiel said that the remodel of the pavilion at Lake Leatherwood was about to begin and renovation of Cabin 1 had been completed. Design for the rebuild of Magnetic Spring has been completed and that design would be on the agenda for the next workshop. Miskiel said he hoped that a contractor would be available for commissioners to ask questions.

Miskiel also addressed rumor that the department uses Roundup saying that it is an item that the department does not use.

Other Items

A letter had been drafted and approved to change access to a safety deposit box at CS Bank so the chair, director, and clerk could access it. A second letter had been approved to provide electronic banking.

Changes to Parks rules were approved that dealt with glass containers, drones, and wildlife.

In a non-voting item Ruehle informed the commission he was sending information to the Legislative Audit Committee about expenses related to his trip to testify about previous audits.