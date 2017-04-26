Parks to decide between trail and sidewalk

When the Parks Commission met April 18, chair Bill Featherstone told commissioners they had a choice: A Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism for a pathway from Harmon Park to Clear Spring School had become impractical because of requirements, so Parks asked if the grant could be redirected.

Two options for an alternative way to spend $63,724 would be to contribute toward building a sidewalk from Planer Hill to the Community Center or toward the one-third mile fitness trail around the perimeter of the Center property. The state responded it would be okay with either project or both.

Diane Murphy, president of the Community Center Foundation board, said both projects are necessary but she urged commissioners to choose the fitness trail. She commented the Foundation already has $40,000 dedicated toward this trail. Featherstone estimated the trail would cost $50 per running foot just for the concrete, or as much as $80,000. There would still be the cost of engineering and adding fitness components. He added that parts of the planned trail route are already paved.

Parks Director Justin Huss said any funds they put toward the sidewalk would be making up the difference between what the city has and the final cost. However, no one has a final figure on what the sidewalk would cost. It might turn out the city needs only $5000 to finish it, for example, but no one knows has this information yet. Featherstone pointed out the fitness trail would be built only after the total cost was in hand and a sidewalk could be built in sections.

Commissioner Steven Foster said if Parks were going to see one project through to completion, he would support the fitness trail, as he considered sidewalks out of Parks’ bailiwick.

Commissioner Ruth Hager claimed they simply don’t have enough information. She also said the fitness trail would be mostly for locals. The sidewalk is good for the city, but it is not the same as something for locals.

Featherstone suggested they table the decision until the May 16 meeting and hope they have what they need by then. Vote was unanimous to table.

Leatherwood geared up

Huss said they are finalizing most of the work at the campground. Sites should be completed soon depending on the weather. The bait shop has been stocked with fishing supplies and consumables, and t-shirts are selling well. Two camping cabins are available and a third is nearing completion.

Huss said he has seen several license plates from Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Dairy Spring needs attention

John Tarasuk of the Springs Committee told commissioners a forgotten spring was uncovered at Harmon Park a few years ago, but was subsequently covered up again. He said their committee uncovered the old cistern, and he would like to find funding to build a better stone structure and restore the spring.

He also mentioned the gazebo at Harmon Park could use some paint.

New website

Foster said he has been working with administrative assistant Dove Bolerjack on developing a new Parks website. Foster said he presently is “changing the old as best I can.” The plan is for an entirely new one, and Featherstone put out an appeal to the public for someone to build a new website for Parks. Interested parties should call the Parks office at (479) 253-2866 and let Huss know.

Other items

Huss told commissioners that since Parks received another vehicle, he recommended beginning May 1 they redirect his vehicle stipend to a line item yet to be determined. He also asked for an increase in his phone stipend from $50 to $80 per month because of increased use of digital devices. The commission voted to approve both items.

Featherstone announced that Bolerjack would take notes at commission meetings and prepare the minutes.

Next workshop will be Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m., at Harmon Park, and next meeting will be Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m.