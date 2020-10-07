Parks theft case postponed

Criminal case #08WCR-20-44 of the State of Arkansas vs. Morning Dove Bolerjack, former employee of the Eureka Springs Parks & Recreation Dept., was discussed in Carroll County Circuit Court Monday, Oct. 5. Defendant Bolerjack attended the court session electronically via Zoom along with her attorney, Brad Carlton of Norwood & Norwood, P.A, as well as Carroll County prosecuting attorney Tony Rogers, Public Defender Robert Allen, and Circuit Judge Scott Jackson.

In June 2020 Bolerjack was charged with a Class D Felony of less than $5,000 for theft of Parks’ property from September through December 2018.

During a 2019 financial audit of the year of 2018, auditors employed by Arkansas Legislative Audit discovered a total of $2,596.13 missing from the cash deposits. Bolerjack worked for the Parks since 2015, hired originally as a part-time bookkeeper and promoted to a full-time managing administrator under the direction of Director Justin Huss.

Bolerjack’s duties included making bank deposits at Cornerstone Bank and assisting Huss with monthly reports. During the course of a recorded interview with Arkansas State Special Agent Joe Picket, Bolerjack admitted to stealing the cash deposits, according to a signed court affidavit by Picket, but she pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, Carlton requested postponement of the hearing to Dec. 14 so that Bolerjack can converse with Rogers regarding information she may have about an ongoing investigation not necessarily related to this case. The continuation was granted.