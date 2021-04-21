Parks talks cost of park repairs

The Parks Commission workshop on April 13 was held in Basin Park so commissioners could go over major projects required there, as well as at Magnetic Spring. The list of items at Basin Park is extensive, encompassing tree removal, repair and refill underneath the main plaza, safety concerns, and the future of the park.

Chair Kevin Ruehle went through an un-prioritized list starting with a black gum tree above the bandshell that has died.

Ruehle said that nearly a decade ago engineers identified a limestone tunnel running underneath the park where water flows that is undermining the integrity of sediment. He said that excavation equipment would be needed to reinforce the plaza, and that would need to come before any work including, but not limited to, fountain and garden repairs. He mentioned that the fountain is sagging, most likely caused by the washout underneath.

A major issue is retaining walls damaged by past trees on the hillside, and lower quality limestone falling apart on the facing. Other concerns included trees on the cliffside that are leaning over the park. Ruehle said that if they are not removed that they will end up like the black gum in the years to come, a multi-thousand-dollar removal. The black gum is bid at $6,800 –10,000 for removal.

Other items with bids are listed:

Stonework repair for fountain: $9,600

Upper stone retaining wall damaged by tree roots: $8,450

Lower stone retaining wall: $11,550

Engineering work such as soil core samples and finished geotechnical work: Around $3,000.

A grant was received to assist in paying for fountain repairs.

“What needs to be done here we haven’t even come close to budgeting,” Ruehle said, and continued that these issues have been “kicked down the road for awhile,” and the price will increase the longer it is ignored.

Commissioners discussed an “order of operations” for projects and repairs within the park and even delved into future renovations. Ruehle mentioned the lack of safety of the edge of the park where it sits above the road and that a railing would be needed there to bring it “up to code.”

Railings along the first retaining wall leading to the bandshell were talked up, and the possibility of putting a gate in front of those walkways to prevent pedestrians walking on them was floated. Last item was whether or not to keep the trail above the park open to the public or to close it off.

Commissioners agreed to start putting the plans for repairs into writing, then hold town hall meetings for citizens’ thoughts.

Interim-Director Scott Miskiel also directed attention to Magnetic Spring where the basin is crumbling. He said that repair to the basin would require redirecting flow so they could excavate the stone walls, reinforce them with concrete, and clean the flagstone. $25,000 is the first bid for work required at the spring.