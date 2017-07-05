Parks on track to spend tax money

On June 28, the Parks Commission held its first meeting since voters approved renewal of the one-eighth cent tax to support projects outlined in the Lake Leatherwood City Park Master Plan. Chair Bill Featherstone expressed appreciation to voters by not saying a word.

Instead, he flashed his chairman’s comments on a series of pages in which he thanked the citizens who, in a historic show of support, chose to “preserve, protect and enhance” the city’s greatest single asset, LLCP. He said Parks is proud to represent people who care so much for the city’s parks and promised Parks commissioners and staff would be good stewards and make LLCP the best park of its size anywhere.

Director Justin Huss also thanked voters, even those who voted against the tax because their voices also matter and Parks should hear what everyone has to say. He called it “a transformative moment” for Parks, as even large projects such as necessary dredging the lake and repair of the dam can be penciled in now.

Huss said storms caused significant damage to trees in the part of LLCP near County Road 206. The downed trees would soon become a fire management concern, so were being cleaned up, and some were big enough to be milled for use in restoring the historic bathhouse.

Huss commented the wave of enthusiasm over local trails continues, and riders from the 1-49 corridor came over to assist the Ozark Off Road Cyclists develop trails near Black Bass Lake. Commissioner Draxie Rogers noted her guests were raving about the trails at LLCP and plan to return.

Geese and hogs remain a challenge at the park, and Huss said he has been coordinating with neighbors on where to station hog traps for best results. He is also experimenting with letting some areas go unmowed to give wildflowers a chance to spread and save a bit on mowing expenses.

He said LLCP did well financially in May despite the fact it rained every weekend.

Commissioner Steven Foster noticed Huss put in some parking compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and commissioner Ferguson Stewart said he spoke with locals camping at the newly refurbished campsites at LLCP which to Huss illustrated again that locals are benefitting from the tax dollars.

Foster commented the new camping pads are functional, the picnic tables are fabulous and there is no entry fee to the park whereas he recently had to pay $25 to enter a national park.

Spanish-American War Memorial

Commissioner Ruth Hager stated a large rock and a plaque are the two memorials in town honoring Americans who participated in the Spanish-American War, but they’re in different places and she wanted them united in one place.

Foster suggested a historically appropriate location in Basin Park to be determined, maybe on the second level. Vote to approve his suggestion was 4-0.

Other items

Featherstone noted there is a vacancy on the commission due to resignation of former commissioner Jay Fitzsimmons.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m.