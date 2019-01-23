Parks jazzed about walking, sitting and mapping

Eureka Springs Parks & Recreation met Jan. 15 for the first regular meeting of 2019, with all seven commissioners in attendance. Main topics were parks improvements, map updates, and approval of the budget.

Chris Fischer, local coordinator for the Trails Mitigation project with the Walton Family Foundation funding of the Parks, has been involved with Parks for 14 years, sat on four various committees, and coordinated several grants in conjunction with Tree City USA.

His interest in the protection and development of Eureka’s natural surroundings concerning parks and trails can be seen first-hand at weekly nature hikes open to the public logically dubbed the “Wednesday Walks.” These casual hikes introduce nature-lovers to native plants along public trails and walkways.

Fischer acquires and shares “specific information about specimens growing on the rights-of-way” while promoting “prolonged encounters with nature.” He said that with more than 1,800 acres of parks and trails, there are ample opportunities in Eureka Springs for these kinds of experiences.

Commissioner Steven Foster emphasized the need for permanent locations to sit along the trails on stone rather than wooden man-made benches. “Especially along the eastern edge of Lake Leatherwood there are just many areas going down to the water that you could create a Renaissance concept of Hortus inclusus, which is a place where you go to sit, to sit. We really need this kind of space,” he said.

Commissioners discussed the Master Plan and concurred that this kind of silent space with natural areas for recreation, meditation and education is exactly what Parks wants to provide in more areas.

As an extension of the discussion of the trails and nature interpretation, consideration was given to the installation of bluebird houses to the Lake Leatherwood Bird Blind which is “in immediate need for repair,” according to Foster. The Eureka Springs subchapter of the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists would like for local woodworker Doug Stowe to work with the Clear Spring students to build 20 bluebird houses for the bird blind.

With reinforcing discussion, commissioners approved that Parks Director Justin Huss develop a Memorandum of Understanding with the AMN to allow them to adopt, develop, and repair the bird blinds with an understanding that the expense for building materials would be paid by Parks. Commissioner Ferguson Stewart stated a desire to include other organizations, such as the Boy Scouts, for this and/or future projects as well.

Discussion turned to updating the Lake Leatherwood map as commissioner Christian Super said, “The current map is way out of date.” Commissioners decided to develop a committee for updating the current map, placing the official copy online for the public’s viewing, and ultimately producing new map pamphlets for distribution.

And then to the money

The 2018 year-end financials were reviewed and approved. The last fourth quarter financials showed a net loss of $47,798 and the month of December ended in a loss of $10,571, but without factoring in carryover revenue from previous years, the year-end actual total income of $513,306 outweighed total expenses of $445,387 by a net gain of $67,919. Commissioners said they wanted the financials placed on the Parks website for public access, and Chair Bill Featherstone said, “We have nothing to hide.”

Commissioners adopted the same officers for the current year as 2018, and the 2019 budget was approved with an expenditure increase for staff growth and pay increases. Total estimated expenses for 2019 are $570,208, up from $444,119 in 2018. Total assets for Parks are valued at just under $3 million.

The next workshop to discuss the Master Plan is at the Harmon Park office on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., and the public is welcome.