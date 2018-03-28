Parks grant handed off to council

Parks Director Justin Huss told commissioners last Tuesday that the outcome of a TAP grant from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is now in the hands of city council. Chair Bill Featherstone explained Parks secured the grant to create a trail from Harmon Park to Clear Spring School, and council approved a resolution supporting it.

Specs of the grant turned out to be unrealistic for that project, but ATHD was willing to allow the funds to be used for either a sidewalk or fitness trail, and commissioners voted to use the funds for a fitness trail around the Community Center property.

However, council objected to grant funds it had endorsed by resolution being used for a purpose other than what was stated, so Ord. 2264 was written stating redirection of the use of any grant funds received by a city entity must be referred back to council. Two readings of the ordinance have been approved.

Featherstone stated AHTD asked for council to specify what it intends to do with the funds but added, “It has been handed off to council and has nothing to do with Parks now.”