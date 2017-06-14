Parks gets thumbs up from voters

Fewer than ten percent of registered voters went to the polls in Eureka Springs Tuesday, but they ratified continuation of an eighth-of-a-cent sales tax to support Lake Leatherwood City Park capital improvements. Sixty-five percent, or 107 voters, were in favor of keeping the tax, with 56 votes cast in opposition. Percentages for early voting were roughly the same, with 28 in favor and 10 opposed.

The Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation Commission gets no city funding and relies on the tax for road improvement, playground and campground upgrading, marina ADA compliance and improvements, acquisition of canoes and kayaks, and cabin stabilization.

Lake Leatherwood is a 1610-acre city park with abundant wildlife, 25 miles of hiking and biking trails, and an 85-acre spring fed lake.

“It’s an honor that the citizens have given us the means to preserve Leatherwood forever,” Parks Director Justin Huss said.

Tax money will be spent on repairs of the WPA-built Leatherwood Dam, sewer modernization, lake and creek dredging, and control of invasive species to make Lake Leatherwood the popular swimming destination it once was.

“For the first time since the park has been open, Eureka Springs has made a long term commitment to preserve, protect and enhance Lake Leatherwood City Park,” commission chair Bill Featherstone said.

“I’m very excited for the potential for long-term development of nature-focused programming and interpretation of our under appreciated biodiversity at Lake Leatherwood,” commissioner and botanical and herb specialist Steven Foster said.

“To me it’s personal,” commissioner Draxie Rogers said. “My Dad helped build Lake Leatherwood Dam as a foreman for the CCC.”

“I’m looking forward to lots of Fourth of Julys at Lake Leatherwood,” commissioner Ruth Hager added.

Fourth of July festivities start Sunday, July 2, at 3 p.m. at the park and culminate with a fireworks show that evening.