At Monday’s council meeting, the Parks Commission received council approval with the emergency clause to purchase, without competitive bidding, two shuttles primarily for Lake Leatherwood bike shuttle services. The first shuttle will be purchased from Midwest Shuttle of Indianapolis, Ind., so as to provide Parks with an ADA Compliant unit in the amount of $35,000.

The second shuttle, referred to as the “ShuttleBug” will be purchased from Jim Nelson of Eureka Springs for $28,958.