Parks gets the budget ball rolling

The Dec. 1 Parks workshop was fit for the season with Interim-Director Scott Miskiel going over larger dollar wish list items for the Parks 2021 budget where he asked for commissioner input.

He started by explaining the need to “bite the bullet” and allocate $20,000 in the 2021 budget to repairing the visibly deteriorating retaining wall in Basin Park. Commissioner Kevin Reuhle asked that a civil engineer inspect the wall and Miskiel said he would include that.

Miskiel also said that the fountain base would need to be worked on, and that larger trees cut down earlier in the year would need to be replaced. He said he expected tree replacement to be under $2000.

He remarked that Parks should create a new job position as an expansion of the trail manager position. The position, while not titled, would manage all grounds’ crews and volunteers as well as Parks’ “natural resources.” Reuhle agreed in having two senior level positions so that work could be more efficiently allocated. He said there was room in the budget to think about it.

Other items Miskiel asked for input on included:

Budget for modifying the front of Harmon Park and make the entrance ADA compliant.

Restoring the pavilion at LLCP which would take around $50,000.

Allocation of a further $10,000 for new trash cans and picnic tables.

Repair of railings at Lake Leatherwood Dam.

Cabin repairs costing $20,000 annually for the next five years.

A further $5,000 for native plant gardens and increasing the garden budget from $6,000 to $20,000.

Miskiel mentioned that the city will be auctioning off equipment and Parks has items in that option that he said would net $2,000 to $3,000. He suggested using that money to buy a woodchipper.

Commissioners said they hope to approve the 2021 budget at the next meeting, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Aud.

Final Items

Shuttle operations were discussed with Miskiel saying he had a program for commissioners to consider including shuttle application processes, fees, and a Code of Conduct. The discussion was pushed back after Reuhle said that it was dependent on negotiations with Dustin Slaughter of Slaughter Trail Guides.

Commissioners discussed an oddity in water bills at some downtown springs with Miskiel saying that the amount they pay in July and August goes up significantly.

Miskiel said he wants to commit to the mayor’s Monarch Pledge.