Parks gets scolded and clarifies intentions

Barbara Kellogg told Parks commissioners on March 20 she was concerned about the plan she heard about for in-town downhill bike trails. She said citizens were not being informed about this project or were able to provide input. She was concerned that wooded areas and green spaces would be carved up by machinery and citizens would be asked to sacrifice peaceful, quiet neighborhoods and privacy for an eco-tourism park. She was concerned for the safety of children playing in their own backyards. She also questioned whether Parks had the authority to make such a decision.

“Some seem to think they need to re-invent Eureka Springs and our unique, beautiful, precious one-of-a-kind town into some kind of eco-tourism Disneyland,” she said.

Commission Chair Bill Featherstone responded that Parks is not contemplating any in-town downhill off-road trails as Kellogg had described, and any new extension to current multi-use trails in town would be for getting from a neighborhood to town or for hiking and biking, not for thrill rides, and the public would have ample opportunity to provide input.

Harrie Farrow then declared the agreement struck between Parks and Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers for construction of the downhill trails at LLCP was a “flimsy document.” She said Parks did little due diligence developing the agreement, and even if the project turns out to be wonderful, she was still not okay with how it had been handled. She claimed the document provided little recourse if the trailbuilders did not abide by the agreement. “You weren’t careful with our park,” she commented. “I hope I never have to say I told you so.”

Final items

Huss said he would be developing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Community Center regarding Parks participation with the new greenhouse on Community Center property. City council has restricted further involvement between the city, which includes Parks, and the Community Center, so Huss said he would work to get council’s approval so Parks can participate in the greenhouse. He said it made sense for parks to be a part of the project and would save Parks money. He will present the MOU to commissioners at the April meeting.

Featherstone announced the upcoming Cocktails for a Cause event will benefit the Preservation Society, but the Society said it would donate the proceeds to Parks. Commissioners agreed to use the money for Basin Park improvements.

Featherstone said video surveillance showed a person climbing on the recently restored Doughboy statue in Basin Park. He said besides being disrespectful, such activity could damage the statue. Commissioners agreed signage might be appropriate. Huss added he was concerned the entire area around and underneath the statue needs attention. He said there is a plan to stabilize the base of the Doughboy by adding concrete, but suggested broadening the scope of the project by stabilizing what is below the surface.

Commissioner Steven Foster said the Springs Committee continues to push Low Impact Development strategies into citywide planning. They are also looking at ways to contain rainwater runoff coming down Planer Hill.

Next workshop will be Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m., at Harmon Park and the next regular meeting is Tuesday, April 24, at 6 p.m.