Parks flies through make-up meeting

The Eureka Springs Parks & Recreation Commission met March 2 to make up for their regular meeting that had to be postponed in February due to snow and ice.

The meeting lasted less than 30 minutes with three items in new business covered. New rules and regulations for parks use were approved, as well as the segregation of restricted funds to better track the 1/8 percent sales tax. The tax will now be kept within a separate bank account at CS Bank.

Commissioners approved leasing of the greenhouse at the ES Community Center. In lieu of rent, Parks will assist in providing seeds and plants to the Community Center, and pay water and utilities.

Commissioners Ruth Hager and Scott Bardin first and seconded all motions. Chair Kevin Ruehle acted as a fourth commissioner voting for the purpose of holding a quorum.

Minutes for the Jan. 19 meeting were approved. Parks’ next regular meeting will be March 16 at the Aud at 6 p.m.

Chairman’s Comments and Director’s Report

Ruehle’s comments were short with him saying that he had spoken with the Walton Family Foundation about trail signage within Lake Leatherwood Park. He said the Foundation was interested in helping to pay for increased signage, as one of the biggest complaints about LLCP is how easy it is to get lost. He also spoke on Susan Hubbard being confirmed to the commission saying that she would make a good addition.

Interim Director Scott Miskiel went over the activities of the department with the hiring of Trails Maintenance Technician, a groundsperson and a shuttle driver. The department is now working fully staffed.

Miskiel said he sent applications to bike shuttle vendors with Parks changing the regulations for their operation in LLCP, and that he was close to choosing shuttle booking software. He said there would be an upfront cost of $500 but it would be reimbursed as the department hit certain volume levels of bookings.

In reference to the repair of the collapsed wall at Cave Spring, Miskiel said that the permit would be reviewed at the HDC’s meeting on March 17.

A grant to repair the retaining wall at Basin Park has been applied for. An engineer has been engaged to assist in the repair of the railings at Lake Leatherwood dam and to look at the retaining walls at Basin Park.