Parks explores alternative to concession shuttle

Parks Director Justin Huss told the Parks Commission at its May 15 meeting he has changed his mind. After wanting a concessionaire agreement for a shuttle system to return cyclists to the top of the downhill trails in Lake Leatherwood City Park, he learned what vendors request as a typical minimum per day guarantee, $350-500, and said that’s too much for Parks. Instead, he proposed hiring two part-time drivers and buying one 14-person van and two cycle-hauling trailers. He can predict the expense fairly accurately and has spoken to banks about financing.

He said this strategy would provide more control over the quality of the service, and be direct revenue, but expected the shuttle system to be revenue-neutral. Huss added the van could be used for other occasions as well.

Chair Bill Featherstone said he saw the potential of great reward but with significant risk. He commented if commissioners choose this direction, they should be patient to allow the system to work itself out.

Commissioner Ruth Hager said Huss’s tentative figuring looked satisfactory to her, as this plan would control quality and minimize risk. Commissioner Fergie Stewart, however, was concerned about the shuttle driving back and forth on a curvy section of US 62.

Huss said the key to success of the shuttle is service, and the commission should continue the conversation at the next workshop.

Director’s report

Huss said repairs around the Doughboy statue in Basin Park continue. There was more concrete work than expected, but metal grates have been replaced by a solid surface. Another feature will be a water fountain compatible with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said the bandshell roof needs attention, and new pieces are being milled to repair the stairs.

The Outback in the Ozarks race came through with about 250 participants.

At LLCP, the cabin repairs are near completion. Three more tent pads will be ready in the meadow before the Memorial Day weekend.

Because of unexpected expenses, such as repairs to vehicles and the cabin, Huss said he might hold back on some “big ticket items” he had in mind for the rest of the year if he needs to. He noted that there were 12 inclement weather days in April that impacted the number of campers. Nevertheless, occupancy at LLCP to date is double compared to the same period in 2017.

Chairman’s comments

Featherstone read from an article written by Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, now serving his third term. Jordan emphasized community building as an important component of his city’s successful rapid growth, and the network of trails in and around the city symbolizes that community-minded spirit.

He said Fayetteville signed on for a $2.1 million bond in 2008 for developing the trails. Since then, the Walton Family Foundation and others have contributed a total of $35 million for creating the trail system in the area. As a result, according to Jordan, property values have increased and there have been untold benefits to the general health of the community as residents use them to get to work.

Jordan claimed trails improve local economic stability. He called them “ribbons of commerce” and part of a true integration of transportation options.

Final items

Featherstone announced commissioner James Weaver had moved and resigned his seat, creating a vacancy on the commission.

Jim Helwig, co-chair of the Springs Committee, announced his committee has been focusing on Low Impact Development and intends to work with the Planning Commission on these issues. He said the committee would welcome input regarding goals for the Springs Committee. His email is jahelwig@hotmail.com.

Stewart announced the head of the Volunteers in the Park committee moved away, so anyone interested in assuming that position should call the Parks office.

Huss said some issues regarding Parks’ participation in the Community Center greenhouse had been reconciled and a contract was almost complete. He suggested they table the topic for now since there was no urgency.

Next workshop will be Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m., at Harmon Park, and the next meeting will be Tuesday, June 12, at 6 p.m.