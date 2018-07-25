Parks chews on how to feed the hungry

An unexpected agenda topic sprang up at the July 17 Parks meeting when during Public Comments, Diane Stull told commissioners there was no food for sale at Lake Leatherwood City Park except at the marina, “and it’s time to get some food out there.” She wanted to repurpose the small building beside the bathhouse as a concession stand.

She volunteered to have the building plumbed and said she would paint it and the bathhouse for the opportunity to set up her food vending business.

Her comments spurred an addition to the agenda, and Chair Bill Featherstone agreed there would be the need for food vendors at LLCP. Commissioner Cameron Denoewer said he has seen bikers in town looking for smoothies and similar refreshments that speaks to a huge opportunity for food vending at LLCP.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart suggested a business whereby campers could order a breakfast and come pick it up. He proposed a phased in approach to see if the idea is viable. Commissioner Ruth Hager pointed out creating a commercial kitchen in an old building would be prohibitively expensive. She said the commission would need to see a well-designed business plan before approving anything, and there would be legal issues if someone were using Parks facilities in this way.

Commissioners saw a host of deliberations and decisions to be made, and Stull was hoping to get started by mid-August. Director Justin Huss pointed out two important considerations. He had envisioned that building as being used for food concessions and laundry, and learned that the location was below the sewer grade, so to install plumbing there a lift station would need to be installed to pump outflow to the sewer. He also hesitated about modifying Parks buildings. He stated there was no way Parks would have an answer by mid-August.

Huss did like the concept and suggested there are campers who might still want the camping experience but would appreciate the option of purchasing a “food kit” with items they could cook on their own campfire or cook stove.

He said a food truck was a more viable option, but Parks does not have a policy on food trucks at LLCP. He would need to develop guidelines and a fair method for choosing vendors.

Featherstone said their next move would be to focus on how food trucks and trailers would fit into LLCP guidelines. He suggested they convene an extra workshop Tuesday, July 31, to get the conversation started.

Stull commented, “I’m ready. I’ll buy a truck.”

Next regular workshop will be Tuesday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Harmon Park, and the next regular meeting will be Tuesday, August 21, at 6 p.m.