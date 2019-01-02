Parks beautification and bike trails are good reasons to get outside

At the Dec. 18 Parks Commission meeting, arborist Chris Fischer gave an update on the mitigation project ongoing at Lake Leatherwood City Park. The project, funded by the Walton Family Foundation, has become a partnership involving him, former Arkansas Forestry Commission Urban and Community Forest Coordinator Patti Erwin, Parks staff, and a variety of local naturalists who have an initial goal of developing user-friendly access to the Miner’s Rock area at LLCP.

They will create a plan for interpretive signage throughout that part of the park and improve the landscape by planting new flora and clearing brush and debris to restore slopes. Fischer said Parks would be able to propagate plantings at the Community Center greenhouse.

He also noted there are plenty entry points to that area which might lead hikers into biking areas, so adjustments will be made.

Fischer referred commissioners to parts of the 2013 Trails Master Plan that did not put much focus on trails. However, one key element in the plan was creation of a nature-based retreat, a sanctuary that visitors would consider special from the moment they entered the park. “It sounds like the authors were writing about what the mitigation project is focusing on,” he said.

What the commission chair had to say

Chair Bill Featherstone said 12 years ago, Tom and Steuart Walton had a vision for building trails in Northwest Arkansas, and were dismissed as dreamers. In 2018, there are hundreds of miles of bike trails in this corner of the state with more to come.

Because of their vision, Northwest Arkansas is fast becoming a notable cycling destination. Featherstone said he envisioned Eureka Springs becoming as walkable and bike-friendly as possible.

He encouraged a plan for more in-town trails to connect the existing ones, eventually with trails at LLCP and near Black Bass Lake, and eventually expanding so other trail networks would connect with ours.

What the director had to say

Director Justin Huss said while he has been consumed by administrative duties lately, the upper parking lot area of the downhill trails has been improved and trail markers are getting attention.

He reported the recent storm blew the roof off the boat dock. “It’s not lost, just down and to the left . . . We spent a lot of time just looking at it,” he commented.

The roof had been donated by A&A Roofing during the summer of 2016.

Two boats were badly damaged and other buildings suffered roof damage. Huss said some of the dock roof can be salvaged, and insurance should help put things back together.

The shuttle service for downhill riders has worked well. He said one weekend they grossed $1000 even with a rainy Friday. He plans to offer the service seven days a week during holiday periods.

Huss also mentioned the Community Center greenhouse is almost ready, and Parks would manage it and use half of it to start plants. Vote to approve the agreement between Parks and the Community Center was 4-0-1, commissioner Cameron Denoewer abstaining.

What the public had to say

Pat Costner told commissioners she was disappointed to see an extension cord across a sidewalk near a spring, and there was another stretched out near a pathway not far from the library. She reminded commissioners she had tripped on an exposed extension cord a few years ago.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m.