Parking a lot

Former alderman and former CAPC commissioner James DeVito spoke during Public Comments at the April 26 CAPC workshop about the need for a downtown parking garage. He said the town spends money to bring people to town but does not deliver a pleasant experience by ignoring the primary complaint from tourists, not enough parking.

He said the CAPC would foster tourism by pushing for a parking garage. Events Coordinator Andy Green will be focusing on bringing more events to the Auditorium, so, according to DeVito, it is time for the CAPC to focus on providing parking for the audiences that will be coming.

He presented a mockup visual aid showing the garage blending in with nearby architecture and featuring a pedestrian bridge to Spring Street.

“The future of the town depends on addressing this,” he proclaimed. “You must put it on your agenda. We’ve been talking about it for 45 years.”