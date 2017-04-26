Park art needs definition

Parks Director Justin Huss said April 18 that he has had some problems with vendors in Basin Park this year, and is trying to stay within the ordinance as he addresses the issue. Huss said the intent was for there to be art sold in the park, but he said sometimes it looks more like a crafts fair.

He said he wants to change the dynamic back to the presentation of art. He also mentioned the vendors are supposed to keep records and pay taxes. Huss will work with the mayor’s office and ESPD to keep the situation flexible but fair to the intent of the ordinance, which in his view is art, not a flea market.

Commissioner Steven Foster said if there were a formal process for determining what was appropriate, then the pressure would be off Huss.

“I’d love it,” Huss replied. “We can make our own policy.”

Foster recommended Huss work with the Arts Council to develop some criteria to help and Parks would implement the policy.