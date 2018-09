Eureka Springs First United Methodist Church, 195 Huntsville Rd. will have its free Parent’s Night out on Friday, Sept. 7 for all area children between the ages of 3 – 12 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. The kids will play games, sing songs, do crafts, and have dinner while parents get a free night to themselves. For more information call the church at (479) 253-8987, Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

