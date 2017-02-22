Ozark Flying Club entices membership

At the Feb. 16 Carroll County airport commission meeting, Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer announced that Certified Flight Instructor Cris Brayman has partnered with the Ozark Flying Club (OFC) to extend an “extremely affordable” offer. According to Pfeifer, “For a $200 one time joining fee and only $125 a month, a person can rent the Club’s VFR Cessna 172 for $50 an hour! Also, until further notice, an anonymous donor is paying half of the joining fee. Then these guys really hit it out of the park – one hour a month in the airplane is free!”

President Ron Dugger wrote in an email that OFC intends to provide its members “with affordable access to pleasure and recreational flying of general aviation aircraft, educational and safety training, support & camaraderie. In addition, OFC will promote goodwill towards the general aviation community.” Dugger said the plan is for the membership offer to intrigue interested beginner pilots to sign up.

For those who want to schedule flight training or join OFC, Brayman’s number is (573) 465-3855.

Pfeifer also mentioned the Jan. 21 “Eat some chili, get some gas” fly-in was very successful. He said 150 people attended, 30 aircraft landed and 15 fueled. Pfeifer acknowledged his volunteer staff that showed up and assumed tasks to make the day go smoothly. The airport made $180 for its efforts.

Pfeifer also told commissioners two aircraft encountered a large herd of deer on the runway one evening recently.

Answers to financial questions

Pfeifer provided a thorough explanation of the CCA financial situation, going back to 2015, in response to questions from commissioner Sandy Martin. She had mentioned at the Jan. 20 meeting she wanted further explanations about items in the 2016 budget and what the exact carryover going forward would be.

Pfeifer and volunteer bookkeeper Lanna Fletcher traced the problem to repercussions on their spreadsheets when three payments from the county totaling $20,700 due in 2015 were not released until 2016, plus some of the carryover was used to pay down debt. Fletcher stated, after all the figuring, “We are positive in 2016.”

Pfeifer also pointed out CCA retired $53,432 of debt in 2016, and all accounts and bank balances are reconciled to the penny.

Commissioner Morris Pate commented, “The figures indicate, all-in-all, we are taking care of business.”

Chair Chase Tresler agreed but offered a different view of their reduced budget situation by stating, “We don’t really have a budget. We can spend what they give us. We can’t spend what we don’t have.”

Engineer’s report

Commissioners approved a motion to have consulting engineer Dan Clinton put together a grant application for renovations to the 60×60-ft. hangar, which will include installing a hydraulic door.

The project will include installing electrical and lighting, adding insulation, painting, adding heaters, and installing a restroom. Clinton expected the project to run $40,000 or more. The grant would be submitted in June to the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, and CCA would have to pay ten percent, or around $4000 of the total project cost. Funds might be available in September. Clinton suggested the commission begin pricing components of the project and get bids.

He also suggested CCA try to find a tenant who would pay a reduced rental fee in the meantime until the hangar upgrade is complete. “Having a tenant would improve the grant’s priority,” Clinton said.

Fly in to Eureka Springs meeting

Commissioners discussed what they could do to encourage the Arkansas Airport Operator’s Association to bring its annual meeting to Eureka Springs, which is being considered. Pfeifer suggested they get letters from dignitaries from the three cities inviting the Association to come visit.

Clinton commented, “They like it here, saying it beats the heck out of going to Texarkana.” He also mentioned several of them will fly in, and the proposed 90-10 grant from CCA will be mentioned, perhaps favorably, during their meeting.

Commissioners will follow up.

Next meeting will be Friday, March 17, at 12 p.m.