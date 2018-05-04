Otis Dean Vaughan July 9, 1929 – April 26, 2018

Otis Dean Vaughan of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born July 9, 1929 in Forsyth, Ill., son of Glenn and Leah (Martin) Vaughan. He departed this life Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Fayetteville, Ark., at age 88.

He was an active member of the Nation Educator’s Association, Illinois Educators Association, S.A.E. He was also a first responder from 1987-2000. He was known as an avid fisherman. Otis worked as an Athletic Director.

In July 1977, Otis was united in marriage to Yvonee VanSteenkist who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Charles Vaughan of Eureka Springs, Ark.; grandson, Brett Vaughan and wife, Jessica, of Calabasas, Calif.; grandson, Conor Vaughan of Boca Raton, Fla.; two great-grandsons, Jack and Luke; several nieces and nephews, numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife; two brothers, Gene Vaughan and Donald Vaughan, and one infant brother.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be at 5 p.m. – 7: p.m. May 7 at the Nelson’s Chapel of the Springs, Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to Relay for Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2018