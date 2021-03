Gotahold Brewing will host four Opera in the Ozarks alumni on Friday, March 19 for “Opera and Broadway in the Beer Garden” from 5 – 7 p.m. Louis Menende, pianist; Christina Casey Ray, mezzo-soprano,; Neal Long and Jon Ray, tenors, will perform opera and songs from Broadway.

There is a suggested donation of $10 per person with all proceeds benefitting Opera in the Ozarks. For more information contact Wendy Hartmann at (479) 363-4187.