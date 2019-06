The summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, continues on Monday, July 1 at 3 p.m. with Opera in the Ozarks’ “Monkey See, Monkey Do” based on the folktale Caps for Sale. On Wednesday, July 2, sing, learn and move with Miss Loretta during story time at 10:30 a.m. At 3 p.m. report to “Work in Space: Colonize Mars.”

All programs are free and appropriate for families with children. For more information visit EurekaLibrary.org, email info@eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.