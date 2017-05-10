Open letter to the Chamber

Editor,

For future reference, if you offer a rain date for “Yards and Yards of Yard Sales and the forecast guarantees rain, you move everybody to the rain date – you don’t call all the participants and ask them which weekend they would like to do it.

This event has grown, and people come from other states to shop, especially dealers. It is a lot of work for those who set up to sell. What we experienced was shoppers calling the Chamber to find out the sale was on as expected. When they got here they found a confusing yellow high-lighted map and a handful of sales in covered spaces… most of them weren’t even aware they could come back this past weekend when the weather was perfect because they were not informed of a second weekend. So those of us setting up on the rain date like we were supposed to had not many shoppers and a very unprofitable weekend.

And worse, when you called to ask us to quickly decide which weekend we wanted to set up, if we wanted to set up both weekends, you actually told us we could not do both or we had to send in another $15! Get it together over there, people!

Mark Hughes