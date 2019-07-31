Open house for the moral defense

Learn to defend yourself and others with a classical martial art that relies on precision over muscular strength. Discover the benefits of TODE (Okinawan Warrior Karate) during a special introductory workshop and open house led by instructor Rusty Baxter at the Eureka Springs Community Center Saturday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m.

TODE is a life protection art rooted in the practice of good moral character, unarmed self-defense, and concern for the attacker. Because it relies on principles of physics and body mechanics, TODE is suitable for people of all ages, including seniors and the physically challenged.

Baxter holds a black belt and is a seasoned and dedicated instructor with more than twenty years of expertise. He studied for more than a decade under Okinawan karate expert Taika Seiyu Oyata.

The Aug. 9 workshop is free to members, $3 for nonmembers. Regular classes will begin Sept. 2 as part of ESCC’s fall programming and will be held Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Fees are $6/member, $8/nonmember. Register for classes at the open house or call (479) 239-0029.