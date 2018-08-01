Opal Fly at The Aud’s Listening Room

Opal Fly is a well-known name in Eureka Springs. She came here years ago, hired to play Chelsea’s right after Gina Gallina spotted her talent on the streets of New Orleans. She fell in love with our little town and lived here for a time, and no matter where her career takes her now, she always returns to share the music. She is joining Jesse Dean & Co. and The Brandon Moore Band at The Auditorium on August 4 for the debut of The Listening Room Series.

“The listening series is an opportunity for a new perspective – everyone is paying attention to the songs and I can tell the audience a little about each one,” Opal explains. “For example the track ‘Abundance’ is meant to be an affirmation, something you would say to yourself or sing to a friend.

“It’s such an honor to play here, especially with the new remodel,” Opal, who opened for Ray Charles at the Aud in June 2003, said.

A multi-instrumentalist whose smooth and soulful vocals are rivaled by her sax solos, Opal’s music has developed over the years. “During my time in Eureka I played a lot of jazz standards and twenties tunes. We were Opal Fly & the Swatters. I have my own originals now.”

Opal Fly & KAPOW came to life in 2013 with bassist Mark Buschkill and drummer Donn Middleton, the trio call their sound “electroacousticragamafunkjazz” and they have found success with two album releases. Opal describes performing for an audience as “The fun part! After the discipline and isolation needed to produce and practice, which is not as exciting, then you get to share the music.”

Although Opal loves to see folks moving to her music, she feels this kind of show will allow her and the listener to have a deeper connection to the songs. Opal’s advice from her track “Put Your Shoes On” tells us to “appreciate the moment you are in right now,” I say appreciate the moment at her show this Saturday, August 4, 7 p.m. Tickets $20 at theaud.org.