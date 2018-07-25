One night, one man show at Aud

Out in Eureka presents Sordid Lives creator Del Shores for a one night show, Six Characters in Search of a Play as part of its Summer Diversity Weekend August 3 – 5. The show opens on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Auditorium at 8 p.m. General admission is $25 and the box office opens one hour prior to curtain.

The event is sponsored by Out in Eureka, Upstairs at the Grotto, The 1905 Basin Park Hotel, Joyce and Eric Knowles, Jay Wilks and Keith Johnston, Melodye Purdy and the City of Eureka Springs. For tickets call the Auditorium box office at (479) 253-7788 or buy online at www.theaud.org.