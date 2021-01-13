On sage and planets

Editor,

Thank you Eureka Springs Independent for bringing wisdom and warmth into our homes from the outside world! I look forward to updates on local affairs, of course, but mostly I anticipate The Dirt on Nicky, ISawArkansas, and Esoteric Astrology.

Nicky Boyette’s beautiful photographs always draw me in to enjoy his subtle humor and sage gardening tips. He excites my taste buds and my desire to know more about the world around me.

Mary Pat, your editorial is wonderfully wise. I never know what direction you’re taking with your opening words, but I am positive they will leave me in a better place than where they found me.

Reading uplifting and inspiring horoscopes is such a delight! It helps in my desire to raise my thoughts above the difficulties of daily life, imagining how I, too, can be a positive part of the shift we are all experiencing.

This is not to say I don’t love the other columns in your newspaper, because I do. But this week, these three grabbed me and wouldn’t let go until I wrote this letter of thanks. My best to everyone involved in your weekly words.

Thank you.

Marsha Havens